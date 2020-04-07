Subramanian Swamy Suggests Workaround To 'Rs 25,000 Cr' New Parliament Building Debate

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to cut the salary of MPs by 30% for a year and forego for two years funds they get to spend on their constituencies to help India fight the coronavirus pandemic. Swamy also gave a suggestion to the government by saying that the construction of the new Parliament annexe worth Rs 25,000 crore should be postponed for a year.

'I have welcomed the MPs' pay cut by 30% for a year'

I have welcomed the MPs’ pay cut by 30% for a year. I also think the Rs.25, 000 crores new Parliament building construction should be postponed for a year too. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 6, 2020

'Opposition welcomes Centre's move but...'

Opposing the Centre's move to suspend MPLAD funds for 2 years, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidamabaram on Monday said that the Centre's move was aimed to 'make MPs redundant. Airing similar views, Congress MPs - Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor have also stated that while they accept the salary cut, but have heavily opposed the suspension of MPLAD funds as it was an 'instrument customise micro-level interventions to alleviate distress'.

Centre's decision to cut salaries &pensions of MPs is welcome. It's a good way for us to show solidarity w/people suffering across the country. But the Ordinance ending MPLADS funds for 2 years &pooling them into a Consolidated Fund run by the CentralGovt is problematic: [contd.] — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 6, 2020

Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Salary Cut Fine not MPLAD’s

Need it for the poor & most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/7sJSgpNR1p — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 6, 2020

The Union Cabinet on Monday decided to cut 30% salary of all MPs for one year, and divert MPLAD funds for two years --nearly Rs 7,900 crore--to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the cabinet decision, Union minister Prakash Javadekar also said the President, the Vice President, Governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

The cabinet gave its nod to an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% from April 1, 2020, for a year, he told reporters, adding this will include the Prime Minister and the Union Ministers. "Charity begins at home," he said.

