Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack Through His Sand Art

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday paid his tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama Attack through his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. Pattnaik took to Twitter and posted a picture of his sand art and wrote "Jai Hind".

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Salute our martyrs of #PulwamaAttack My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.

Jai Hind!!🇮🇳

PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter on Friday and paid their tributes to the Pulwama martyrs. While PM Modi said India will never forget their martyrdom, the Home Minister said that the country will forever be grateful to the martyrs.

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.



India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

The Pulwama Attack

The Pulwama attack had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have been terminated by the Army since then.

Twelve days after the attack, the India Air Force (IAF) hit back and bombed the largest JeM terror base in Pakistan's Balakot across the LoC with precision airstrikes. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to enter the Indian airspace and engaged in a dogfight, which had led to Army's pilot Wung Commander Abhinandan Varthaman capture. However, he was later released.

