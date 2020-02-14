The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack Through His Sand Art

General News

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday paid his tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama Attack through his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sudarsan Pattnaik

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday paid his tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama Attack through his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. Pattnaik took to Twitter and posted a picture of his sand art and wrote "Jai Hind". 

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. 

PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter on Friday and paid their tributes to the Pulwama martyrs. While PM Modi said India will never forget their martyrdom, the Home Minister said that the country will forever be grateful to the martyrs. 

 Read: Sudarsan Pattnaik lauds Telangana police through his sand art in Puri

Read: As Elections return, sand-artist Sudarsan creates a masterpiece in Puri

The Pulwama Attack 

The Pulwama attack had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have been terminated by the Army since then.

Twelve days after the attack, the India Air Force (IAF) hit back and bombed the largest JeM terror base in Pakistan's Balakot across the LoC with precision airstrikes. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to enter the Indian airspace and engaged in a dogfight, which had led to Army's pilot Wung Commander Abhinandan Varthaman capture. However, he was later released.

Read: Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Republic Day with a beautiful 'I love my India' sand art

Read: Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's art on Coronavirus gets global appreciation

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMIT SHAH PAYS HOMAGE TO MARTYRS
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
ARMY CHIEF ON CREATION OF CDS & DMA
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RCB UNVEILS NEW LOGO FOR DECADE