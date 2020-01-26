The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Republic Day With A Beautiful 'I Love My India' Sand Art

General News

Indian Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sudarshan Pattnaik

Indian Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared his sand art created at the Puri beach at Odisha with the theme of 'I Love My India.'

READ | Republic Day 2020: PM Modi To Pay Tribute To Brave-hearts At National War Memorial

READ | Capital Under Multi-layered, Ground-to-air Security Cover For Republic Day Celebrations

71st Republic Day

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath will witness India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. This year's Republic Day parade will see President Ram Nath Kovind hosting this year's Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Unlike other Republic Day parades, this year's parade ceremony will mark the first time when the Prime Minister will visit the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire nation will pay solemn tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath.

The parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

READ | India Gears Up For First Republic Day Celebrations After Formation Of CDS

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Despite India gaining freedom from the British rule on August 15, 1947, it did not come along with democracy or gave people the right to choose their own elected government. India didn't have an official Constitution then. However, the Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and many considered it necessary to celebrate the document on a day associated with national pride. The 'Poorna Swaraj' day was the best day ahead, January 26. It has since been celebrated as the country’s Republic Day.

READ | Google Welcomes India's 71st Republic Day With 'Unity In Diversity' Doodle By Meroo Seth

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
KANGANA,ADNAN FOR PADMA AWARDS
PM NETANYAHU WISHES PM MODI
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
PANT IS TALENTED SAYS KAPIL DEV
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA