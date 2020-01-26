Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Republic Day With A Beautiful 'I Love My India' Sand Art

Indian Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared his sand art created at the Puri beach at Odisha with the theme of 'I Love My India.'

Greetings to all on India’s 71st #RepublicDay. This is the SandArt I’ve created at Puri beach, #Odisha for the National Day with the theme: #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/vFi85BphYt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2020

READ | Republic Day 2020: PM Modi To Pay Tribute To Brave-hearts At National War Memorial

READ | Capital Under Multi-layered, Ground-to-air Security Cover For Republic Day Celebrations

71st Republic Day

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath will witness India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. This year's Republic Day parade will see President Ram Nath Kovind hosting this year's Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Unlike other Republic Day parades, this year's parade ceremony will mark the first time when the Prime Minister will visit the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire nation will pay solemn tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath.

The parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

READ | India Gears Up For First Republic Day Celebrations After Formation Of CDS

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Despite India gaining freedom from the British rule on August 15, 1947, it did not come along with democracy or gave people the right to choose their own elected government. India didn't have an official Constitution then. However, the Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and many considered it necessary to celebrate the document on a day associated with national pride. The 'Poorna Swaraj' day was the best day ahead, January 26. It has since been celebrated as the country’s Republic Day.

READ | Google Welcomes India's 71st Republic Day With 'Unity In Diversity' Doodle By Meroo Seth