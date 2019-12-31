Sunburn Festival: Goa Tourism Minister Thanks People For Making It A 'grand Success'

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday, December 29, thanked the people for making Sunburn Music Festival, 2019, a huge success. He further stated that the success of the event has led the state to be put on the global music tourism map.

Thanking the people, Ajgaonkar took to Facebook and wrote, "I am glad that the Sunburn Festival has successfully once again put Goa on the global music tourism. I am also very happy to see the contribution the festival has made towards the economy of the state via the tourism and hospitality sectors."

Thanking the people of the state and also the tourists for their contribution at the event, he wrote that Sunburn has brought back the "positivity" among the people. He added that it has also provided a boost for quality tourism in Goa.

Speaking about his efforts, the Tourism Minister said, "I have dedicated all my efforts towards enhancing the image of the state and making it a leading international destination of choice" for the people across the world.





DJ Snake addresses Indians

Amid the unrest across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), international artist DJ Snake during his performance at the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 in Goa, urged all the Indians to spread love and peace among each other. Without mentioning 'CAA', DJ Snake appealed to the crowd and said:

"I love you India. The whole world is watching you. No matter where are you are from, whether you are from east or south, no matter what your religion is, just be together and stay united." He further said, "So do not listen to TV, radio or what any politician is saying. Just spread love and peace."

Read: Goa govt to identify GST evaders through special drive

Read: Martin Garrix is headlining Sunburn 2019 in Goa and you might get to hear these hits there

About Sunburn Music Festival, 2019

Sunburn is a commercial Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival that started on December 27 in Goa, India. It is also Asia's biggest electronic music festival and the third-largest dance festival in the world. Several people performed at the festival including Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas, DJ Snake, Like Mike and so on.

Read: Two tourists from AP die after collapsing at Sunburn festival

Read: Sack Goa tourism minister for 2 deaths at Sunburn: Cong leader

(WITH ANI INPUTS)