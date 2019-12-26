Martin Garrix Is Headlining Sunburn 2019 In Goa And You Might Get To Hear These Hits There

Martin Garix is one of the most favourite DJs to be performing in music festivals in India. According to the organisers of SunBurn music festival, he will be headlining the next edition of Sunburn Music Festival in Goa. He will be performing the best of his remixes at the festival. We take a look at some of his best remixes and songs so far.

Animals

Animals is undoubtedly and officially one of the most popular songs by Martin Garrix. He catapulted into fame with this popular EDM track. Martin Garrix followers can look forward to this remix in SunBurn 2019 in Goa.

In The Name Of Love

In the Name Of Love is another popular remix, collaborated with singer Bebe Rexha. The lyrical remix was released back in 2016. It is a must-listen for anyone who hasn’t come across the songs.

There For You

There For You is a slow pop remix track released with Troye Sivan in 2017. The song has some meaningful lyrics and is also a major hit amongst fans. This track can be in Martin Garrix’s line-up in SunBurn 2019.

So Far Away

This slow ballad remix is the creation of Martin Garrix and David Guetta. The song has some excellent background and drop beats, can be an excellent opener at any festival. This is one of the best songs by Martin Garrix.

Scared To Be Lonely

This song is created in collaboration with pop sensation Dua Lipa. The singer has voiced the lyrics to Martin’s remix. This is a must-listen, and Martin Garrix might play this song at SunBurn 2019.

SunBurn begins on December 27th:

