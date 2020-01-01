Sunny Deol Calls 2019 An Important Year, Thanks People For His Successful Political Debut

Ringing in 2020, actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol took to Twitter to announce why 2019 was such a special year for him. Sunny Deol stated that 2019 was the year when he took his first steps into the world of politics. Earlier in May, Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency saw a triangular battle between BJP's actor-turned-politician debutant Sunny Deol, Sunil Jakhar of Congress and Peter Masih of AAP. After counting of the votes on Thursday, Sunny Deol came up trumps and won 5,51,177 votes.

2019 मेरे लिए बहुत अहम साल था इस साल में मैंने अपने राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत की जिसमें अपने हल्का गुरदासपुर ने मुझे बहुत प्यार दिया और सांसद बना संसद में भेजा आपके इस प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद

ईश्वर से कामना करता हूं कि यह साल सबके जीवन में खुशियां व समृद्धि लेकर आए।#apnagurdaspur — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 1, 2020

His tweet roughly translates to: "2019 was a very important year for me; this year I started my political career. My constituency Gurdaspur gave me lots of love and sent me to Parliament, for which I want to thank them. I wish to God that this year brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."

After winning Gurdaspur, Deol had also toured constituencies to campaign for the BJP in the Assembly elections of Haryana back in October where showered filmy dialogues to endorse Om Parkash Dhankar, BJP's candidate from the Badli assembly constituency.

