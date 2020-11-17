'Super Pumped': First Indian To Ride Virgin Hyperloop Describes 'most Glorious 15 Seconds'

Tanay Manjrekar, a native of Pune and Virgin Hyperloop’s Power Electronics Specialist, is not only one of the first passengers of super-high-speed levitating pod system but is also the first Indian to do so. From acknowledging that he is “proud” to represent India, Maharashtra and Pune at the global level, Manjrekar said that he felt “super pumped” after riding the system for a few seconds. Just a few weeks after the first human travel in a Hyperloop pod took place, Manjrekar hailed the edging technology and called it “most glorious 15 seconds” while onboard the pod.

In less than a minute-long video posted on the official Twitter account of the Virgin Hyperloop, Majrekar along with another co-passenger can be seen smiling and pleasantly surprised after the pod launches at DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Manjrekar can be heard saying “this is real” and that “I just rode a Hyperloop”, the excitement of the milestone achieved on the regulatory front couldn’t be more evident. The first Indian to travel in the Hyperloop even said, ‘I really think it is a viable solution in between Pune and Mumbai’ as it can cover the distance of 140 kilometres in nearly 30 minutes.

“Working on hyperloop – let alone being one of the first to ride it – is truly a dream come true,” said Tanay Manjrekar, Power Electronics Specialist at Virgin Hyperloop. “It is my hope that India sees the tremendous opportunity ahead of it, to once again be an innovation leader and leapfrog the rest of the world, and continues its progress in the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project.”

Watch:

“I’m really proud to represent India.” Meet Tanay, an engineer at Virgin Hyperloop and one of the first hyperloop passengers. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l1xZkpEEZO — Virgin Hyperloop (@virginhyperloop) November 17, 2020

Hyperloop in India

Apart from reducing the time to distance ratio, the landmark announcement for building the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop will also have positive impact productivity, economic growth and improve the quality of life. Moreover, the project will pave the way for 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs along with $36 billion USD in socio-economic benefits. Apart from Maharashtra, Virgin Hyperloop has announced ground-breaking partnerships with Bangalore International Airports Limited (BIAL) and has signed an MoU with Punjab’s Transport Department. The Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman $ CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said that he had “tremendous faith” in the entire team and on November 17, he also said that the endeavour is now one step closer to completion.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, “I have always had tremendous faith in the team at Virgin Hyperloop to transform this technology into a safe system, and today we have done that. We are one step closer to ushering in a new era of ultra-fast, sustainable movement of people and goods.”

