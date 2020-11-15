IPhone 12: Warning Issued To Users After Reports Of SMS Messaging Glitch Detected

On November 14, Apple issued a warning for its new iPhone 12 range after millions of potential upgraders reported an SMS messaging glitch on the device on Apple's support forums. Users flooded the Apple support with an onslaught of complaints regarding missing SMS messages, including in the group chats, while many reported that the standalone messages were not getting delivered on Apple's new iPhone 12. The issue was first spotted by Richmond, US’ MacRumors that tracks Apple-related updates. The glitch had also hit some older models of iPhone.

“Will you be fixing the missing SMS issue along with the iMessages that aren’t delivering for hours, notifications missing, watch ringing while the phone sits silent, and more ever since installing iOS 14?” a user tagged apple support on Twitter, reporting the now widespread issue.

Users also reported lost MMS messages on the iPhone. However, Apple hasn’t stated whether the messaging glitch was a widespread issue with iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2. Meanwhile, users also companied about Messages being received, but no notification popping up in the window.

According to MacRumours, the Verizon users were able to resolve issues to some extent by downloading the Verizon Message+ app, however, there was no complete fix, many reported that toggling off 5G didn’t help either.

When will you fix the issue on the iPhone 12 pro where I, and most other iPhone 12 pro users, are not receiving SMS texts? — Trenchcoat Barney (@TrenchcoatBarn1) November 13, 2020

Hey, @AppleSupport, will you be fixing the missing SMS issue along with the iMessages that aren’t delivering for hours, notifications missing, watch ringing while phone sits silent and more ever since installing iOS 14? —iPhone 11 Pro Max user (this isn’t exclusive to iPhone 12). — Foxy Freckles (Top 3%) 🧁 (@Foxy_Frecklesss) November 15, 2020

I’ve been missing so many group messages on the iPhone 12 Pro... seems to be a common issue:https://t.co/r2qQfXru62 — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) November 1, 2020

I haven’t upgraded my phone yet but I’ve been having the same issue!!! — Nick (@NICCKstar) November 6, 2020

You’ve come to the right place for help, but we’ll need to confirm some details to better understand what’s happening with your SMS group messages. What’s the issue, and when did it first start?



Have you already tried a restart, or any other steps? DM us here: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) November 3, 2020

@AppleSupport is there a fix for the major issue of the iPhone 12 not receiving SMS group text messages? This is becoming very annoying. — Justin (@justinfitz34) November 13, 2020

@Apple Please fix the iPhone 12 issue dropping SMS messages and stop saying it’s a carrier issue! This problem is unique to ONLY iPhone 12 and is happening on every carrier. #iPhone12 #iPhone12Pro #iphonepromax — Dave Gram (@Dave_Gram) November 14, 2020

iPhone users took to Apple’s discussion thread on the website to report the glitch. “Since upgrading from my iPhone X to iPhone 12 Pro I’ve noticed in a group text (SMS) that I’m randomly missing texts. My husband is in the group too so I can see I’m missing multiple texts at random. Anyone else having this issue?” a user inquired.

Several complaints dropped in with an iPhone 12 user stating that perhaps the cellular radios or chips in the iPhone 12 are having issues with all carriers. In one other November 12 response, a user claimed that he was using iPhone 12 on AT&T running iOS 14.2, and failed to fix the glitch with text messages despite spending weeks on the problem with Apple Support. Given the onslaught of complaints, Apple has been working on some form of a solution, according to several reports.

