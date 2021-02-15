Supreme Court Appointed Panel On Farm Laws Holds Talks With Academicians & Professionals

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee on the Farm Laws met for another round of talks on Monday with eminent academicians and professionals from the agriculture sector via video-conference. Detailed deliberations were held with 7 academicians and professionals from the field who gave their frank views and observations on the three Farm Laws to the Committee members. The discussion was led by Dr. Pramod Joshi along with other panel members namely Dr. Ashok Gulati and Anil Ghanwat.

This comes days after the SC panel held a meeting with 12 farm unions from different states regarding the stayed Farm laws, via video conference. Unions and FPOs from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh had participated in the discussion.

Previously, the Committee had interacted with government officials from 18 states who had also given their suggestions to improve the implementation of the laws. It had also held online and in-person deliberations with top organizations including Amul, ITC, FCI, Sugna Foods, Horticulture Produce Exporters Association, All India Rice Miller Association, etc over the reforms. The panel will submit its recommendations pertaining to the Laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting.

Read: SC Panel Interacts With Govt Officials Of 18 States To Resolve Standoff Over Farm Laws

Read: SC Panel Talks With 12 Farmer Unions From 8 States On Farm Laws As Standoff Continues

The top court had on January 12, stayed the implementation of the reforms and made it clear that the MSP system would continue. Thereafter, a 4-member committee was formed by the SC to mediate with the farmer leaders and resolve the months-long agitation comprising agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat.

However, shortly after its formation, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the panel saying that he will not consider any offer in order to "not compromise with the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country."

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions are at a standstill. The farmer unions are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Read: SC Panel Holds Discussion With 18 Stakeholders On Farm Laws; Amul, ITC, FCI Share Views

Read: SC-constituted Panel Holds Talks With 32 Farm Unions From 9 States Even As Stir Continues