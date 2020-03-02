Supreme Court Dismisses Fourth And Last Curative Petition Filed By Nirbhaya Rapists

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The apex court had earlier dismissed similar curative petitions filed by the other three convicts, as they continued their attempt to delay their hanging, which is scheduled to take place on March 3 at 6 am - the third date such date that has been set.

Petitions dismissed

The petition was dismissed by a five-judge bench comprising of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. They stated that there was no ground for interference.

Earlier on February 17, the Patiala House Court had ordered that the convicts be hanged on March 3 after issuing fresh death warrants. This is the third such date after the previous two - January 17 and January 31 were deferred by petitions were filed by the convicts

READ: 'Hope Courts Reject Pleas & Hang Convicts On March 3': Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi

Petition filed

Akshay Singh, one of the convicts, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to stay the execution of death warrants for all four convicts. Earlier on February 29, convict Pawan Kumar Gupta also moved Delhi court seeking a stay on execution, saying that his curative petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

The mercy petitions of three convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar -- have already been dismissed by the President. Pawan Gupta was the last to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court. He is yet to file the mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind.

READ: 'Convicts Playing With Law & Justice', Says Nirbhaya's Mother After Akshay Files Petition

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student 'Nirbhaya' was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court had upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

(with inputs from LiveLaw)

READ: Death Row Convict Moves SC For Curative Plea To Be Heard In Open Court In Nirbhaya Case

READ: Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Moves Delhi Court Seeking Stay On Execution For All Convicts