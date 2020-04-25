'Surat Migrant Workers Who Have Their Own Vehicle Allowed To Travel Back': Gujarat Govt

In a big relief for the migrant workers that are stranded in Gujarat, the state government has now announced that the workers who have their own vehicles will be allowed to leave for their hometowns even amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. BJP leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament CR Patil revealed that hundreds of migrant workers were stranded in Surat after the factories and industries were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the state government had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to allow the workers, who had their own means of transport, to travel back home keeping in mind the uncertainty of the pandemic.

"We had requested Home Minister Amit Shah that the migrant workers who are in Surat, Gujarat should be allowed to go back to their native places, as the industries here are currently closed and are likely to stay closed further due to lockdown. CM Vijay Rupani had been asked to act upon this matter," Patil told news agency ANI.

"Following this, the Collector has been informed to permit workers who have their own vehicles to leave for their native places. The application, which can be done online, has to have the vehicle number and names and details of people who will get the permit," he added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday stated that the shops and industries in urban areas of the state will be allowed to resume operations as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. As per the latest figures released by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat has 2,815 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 265 patients who have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment for the infection.

(With inputs from agencies)

