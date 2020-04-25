Gujarat Deputy CM States Shops In Urban Areas Will Resume Operations As Per MHA Orders

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday stated that the shops and industries in urban areas of the state will be allowed to resume operations as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This comes after the MHA issued an order directing states that non-essential shops can resume operations in rural areas. Patel stated that the decision to open shops in rural areas will be easily implemented by the state government.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the deputy to CM Vijay Rupani informed that the transportation system and certain small scale workers have already started working. He added that the chief minister will hold a meeting regarding the direction by MHA on Saturday afternoon. "As per the MHA orders, the wholesale vegetable markets have opened, but the lockdown norms like wearing masks and social distancing is being ensured."

The state has so far witnessed 2815 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus. While 127 deaths have been reported, 265 people have also recovered from the disease.

MHA announces reopening of shops

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

(With ANI Inputs)