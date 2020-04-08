Surat Police Launches Unique 'stay At Home' Campaign To Spread Coronavirus Awareness

While the Centre and state governments are appealing to people to maintain social distance and stay at home to combat COVID-19 spread, the Surat Rural Police has launched a unique awareness campaign to encourage people to follow the nationwide lockdown orders.

'Stay away from fakes, precaution is better than cure'

According to an ANI report, the campaign addresses the need for self-policing, asking people to ensure that their family members stay at home to keep each other safe from the risk of infection, which has been contracted by over 5,000 people in India. During the awareness programme, police personnel were seen holding placards in their hands reading -- "stay away from fakes, precaution is better than cure".

They were also carrying posters of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India and the number of deaths caused by the virus. The police heaped praises on sanitation workers, farmers and doctors by calling them "heroes" as they are providing essential services amid the Coronavirus crisis. Some of the placards have Coronavirus death and case numbers in the US, Italy, China and France.

Police personnel also urged people to follow the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been constantly stressing on the need of "social distancing" and staying at home to win the COVID-19 battle. While showing posters comparing countries with each other in terms of COVID-19 tally, the cops asked people that -- Where do they want to see India?

"We are also clearing doubts of locals and helping them'

"We are working relentlessly to make people understand about the menace caused by COVID-19 and how essential it is for everyone to follow Prime Minister's advice on the same. We are also clearing doubts of locals and helping them with any issues they have but we have been appealing to them to keep the nation safe by keeping themselves safe and maintaining social distancing," Yuvraj Singh Gohil, Probationer DSP, Surat Rural Police.

"The campaign has been created to request people to stay at home with their families," he added. In Gujarat, 165 people tested positive for the infection, including 25 cured and discharged and 13 deaths.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases stands to 5194 including 4643 active cases and 401 people being cured/discharged people said the Health Ministry in its latest update. The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 149. A total of 35 new deaths and 773 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)