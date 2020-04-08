The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Ran To Help Patient Who Vomited On Me. No PPE': Doctor's Harrowing Covid Frontline Appeal

Rest of the World News

Roopa Farooki, a British novelist & Doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital in England, revealed perils faced by doctors working on the frontlines

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roopa Farooki

Roopa Farooki, a British novelist and Junior Doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital in England, revealed the perils faced by doctors working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Farooki shared her story of how she dealt with a COVID-19 positive patient with no Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear provided to hear. 

READ | IMPORTANT: Centre Demarcates Treatment Management For Covid Suspects And Confirmed Cases

READ | Maharashtra Cyber Cell's Warning: 113 FIRs Filed For Fake News On Coronavirus, Lockdown

What is PPE?

As the world is fighting against this deadly pandemic, doctors throughout the globe are facing issues related to PPE gears. Personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as "PPE", is equipment worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses. This PPE gear includes items such as gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, or coveralls, vests and full bodysuits.

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.4 million mark as the global death toll topped 80,000. The death toll in the UK has risen to 6,000 and the number of cases has crossed 55,000.

READ | Lalu Yadav Not To Be Released On Parole From Ranchi Jail; Term Doesn't Meet Covid Criteria

READ | DK Shivakumar Terms Markaz COVID-19 Issue 'political Propaganda'; Asks 'Who Allowed Meet?'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Lalu Yadav
COVID: LALU YADAV TO REMAIN IN JAIL
Maharashtra
MAHA: 113 CYBER OFFENCES REGISTERED
Hyderabad
CORONAVIRUS CAR MADE IN HYDERABAD
Jack Dorsey
DORSEY PLEDGES $1 BILLION
Lucknow
LUCKNOW DOC WANTS TO GET BACK
British
PIERS MORGAN: WHO IS RUNNING UK?