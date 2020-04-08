'Ran To Help Patient Who Vomited On Me. No PPE': Doctor's Harrowing Covid Frontline Appeal

Roopa Farooki, a British novelist and Junior Doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital in England, revealed the perils faced by doctors working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Farooki shared her story of how she dealt with a COVID-19 positive patient with no Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear provided to hear.

I ran to help a deteriorating patient who vomited over me while we stabilised them. No PPE. Patient then confirmed #Covid positive

This is the daily reality of risk to all frontline doctors

We keep our promise to protect patients

But we are unable to protect ourselves#NHS #PPE — Roopa Farooki (@RoopaFarooki) April 7, 2020

READ | IMPORTANT: Centre Demarcates Treatment Management For Covid Suspects And Confirmed Cases

READ | Maharashtra Cyber Cell's Warning: 113 FIRs Filed For Fake News On Coronavirus, Lockdown

What is PPE?

As the world is fighting against this deadly pandemic, doctors throughout the globe are facing issues related to PPE gears. Personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as "PPE", is equipment worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses. This PPE gear includes items such as gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, or coveralls, vests and full bodysuits.

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus across the globe crossed the 1.4 million mark as the global death toll topped 80,000. The death toll in the UK has risen to 6,000 and the number of cases has crossed 55,000.

READ | Lalu Yadav Not To Be Released On Parole From Ranchi Jail; Term Doesn't Meet Covid Criteria

READ | DK Shivakumar Terms Markaz COVID-19 Issue 'political Propaganda'; Asks 'Who Allowed Meet?'