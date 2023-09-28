Surgical Strike Day: When India Struck Back In The Face Of Terrorism And Its Harbinger Pak

Today marks the seventh anniversary of a pivotal moment in India's history—a day etched in the memory of every Indian as Surgical Strike Day. It was on this fateful day in 2016 that the Indian Army delivered a resounding response to terrorism and Pakistan's provocations with a meticulously executed series of surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This audacious move was a stern reply to the heinous Uri attack, which had shaken the nation's core just ten days earlier, claiming the lives of 20 brave Indian soldiers. Here's take a look at what led to the surgical strikes"

URI Attack: The unforgivable crime that originated from Pakistan

The backdrop to the surgical strikes was a period of turmoil and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, commencing on July 8, 2016, following the death of Burhan Wani, a local terrorist associated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. During this period, terrorists had escalated their campaign, resorting to high-profile fidayeen attacks (suicide attacks) against Indian security forces.

The Uri attack unfolded in the early hours of September 18, 2016, when four heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out a pre-dawn ambush on an Indian Army base headquarters in Uri, near the Line of Control. Their assault was swift and deadly, with 17 grenades reportedly lobbed in just three minutes. A rear administrative base camp was engulfed in flames, and in the wake of the attack, 20 valiant soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice, while an additional 19–30 soldiers suffered injuries. A six-hour gun battle ensued, culminating in the elimination of all four terrorists.

The majority of the fallen soldiers hailed from the 10th battalion, Dogra Regiment (10 Dogra), and the 6th battalion, Bihar Regiment (6 Bihar).

A Promise for Revenge

The nation's grief was immeasurable as news of the Uri attack spread like wildfire. Nineteen heroes of the Indian Army had laid down their lives in one of the deadliest attacks on our armed forces in recent memory. The government sprang into action, fortifying security measures and convening high-level discussions on the path forward. It was during these somber days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a promise to the nation, declaring, "I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished." With these words, India pledged to avenge the terrorist onslaught, but the when and how remained a closely guarded secret.

Surgical Strikes: India's Audacious Retribution Against Terror

Eleven days after the Uri attack, the Indian Army executed a daring operation on the night of September 28-29, 2016, inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This audacious manoeuvre, known as the Surgical Strikes, delivered a decisive blow to terrorists and their protectors alike, while also signalling a shift in India's stance on rules of engagement along the disputed Line of Control.

Under the shroud of darkness, India's Special Forces platoons descended upon PoK, crossing the LoC on foot and entering their targets. These included terrorist launchpads, a clear message that India would not tolerate cross-border terrorism. The strikes not only destroyed multiple terrorist launchpads but also inflicted significant casualties on terrorists, including senior commanders.

The Surgical Strikes were a resounding success, showcasing India's unwavering commitment to tackling terrorism head-on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in earlier interviews, had revealed that the Indian Army sought justice for their fallen comrades, and the government had granted them a "free hand" to execute the surgical strikes.

These strikes were not just a military operation; they represented a profound shift in India's foreign policy. They demonstrated India's readiness to confront Pakistan militarily, even at the risk of broader conflict. The echoes of that night continue to resonate in the region, serving as a stark reminder that India will protect its sovereignty and the lives of its citizens with unwavering resolve.