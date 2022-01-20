Surya Namaskar: Campus Front Of India Dubs UGC Circular 'attempt To Promote Pseudoscience'

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) circular urging the students to practice 'Surya Namaskar' on the occasion of Republic Day allegedly contradicts scientific temper, a student organisation Campus Front of India claimed further politicising the concept that the rest of the world has embraced. Campus Front of India's Vice President KH Abdul Hadi termed the flow sequence of the exercise as 'pseudoscience' and claimed that UGC's circular was a 'deliberate attempt to promote pseudoscience neglecting the scientific temper'.

"UGC order contradicts scientific temper envisaged by the Constitution. Also, imposing a religious practice in the guise of health exercise to the diverse college students across the country brings into light the attempt of the BJP regime to saffron-ise the values of the secular Indian republic," Hadi told ANI.

Campus Front of India condemns UGC order

The statement holds relevance as the UGC, on January 19, urged the students to participate in the mass programme and practice the yoga asana (sitting posture). With an objective to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, the UGC had asked educational institutions across the country to participate in doing so. However, critics have affirmed dissent to the practice while deeming the Centre's approach to homogenize the exercise by dint of Surya Namaskar's religious stature.

"In the current situation, Republic Day has to be celebrated to protect the constitution from the RSS-BJP Hindutva regime. Hence Campus Front of India condemned the UGC order and urged the council to withdraw it immediately," he continued.

Surya Namaskar controversy

The said event was planned by the National Yogasana Sports Federation which will run across the nation and involve nearly 300,00 students and pupils.

Previously, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) put forth their opposition to the Centre's directive to organise Surya Namaskar event in schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Islamic Scholar Mufti Manzur was vocal in justifying the Board's disapproval to conduct mandatory yoga sessions in schools and pre-universities as suggested by AYUSH Ministry; Manzur had said to Republic TV, "Islam does not allow it."

While various GCC and Islamic countries worldwide observe June 21 as International Yoga Day with no apprehensions towards its religious stature, Manzur had rebutted saying, "I agree, there is no problem in maintaining one's good health, but the word itself (Surya Namaskar) is violative of Islam's faith. The word 'namaskar' denotes offering prayers and Muslims are barred from worshipping any other God or any other form of God as it disrespects Allah."