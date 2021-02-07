Susan Sarandon Reiterates Support To Farmers, Says 'Corporate Greed Knows No Bounds'

Hollywood veteran actor Susan Sarandon has amplified her support for the ongoing farmers' protest and said despite attempts to silence the "most vulnerable" Indian leaders should remember the world is watching them. The Thelma & Louise star became the latest international celebrity to back the protest after a tweet by pop star Rihanna triggered a row of controversy in India.

Sarandon took to Twitter late Saturday evening and shared a news report by Al Jazeera, headlined, "Free speech under threat as India clamps down on farmer protests." "Corporate greed and exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media and politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India's leaders know the world is watching and we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests," she captioned the post.

Earlier on Saturday, the 74-year-old actor had shared a news report by The New York Times, explaining why farmers are protesting in the country. "Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they're protesting below," Sarandon wrote.

Corporate greed & exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media & politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India’s leaders know the world is watching & we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests https://t.co/mI2XLyfK99 — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 6, 2021

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr. Zeus, and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers.

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

