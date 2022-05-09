Blast At Punjab Police's Intelligence Office HQ In Mohali; Security Increased

Tajinder Bagga thanks NCM for serving notice to Punjab chief secy over turban row
Quick links:
Image: Republicworld
In a key development late on Monday night, there was a suspected blast at the Intelligence Wing Office of the Punjab Police in Mohali, as per reports. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a massive deployment of police can be seen on the road opposite to the government establishment, as they have cordoned off the entire area.
This is a breaking development. Further updates are awaited