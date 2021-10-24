Suvendu Adhikari Participates In Nandigram Rally In Protest Against Bangladesh Violence

In strong opposition to Bangalesh temple attack reports, Suvendu Adhikari, leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly, on Saturday, October 23, took part in a rally organized in his Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district. A Hindu outfit had organized a rally against the communal violence witnessed in neighbouring Bangladesh. Speaking to the reporters, Suvendu stated that he walked over 2 km along with over 100 members of Hindu Jagran Manch as a 'Sanatan' Hindu and not as a political leader.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "I am here to register my protest against the unprovoked attacks on peace loving Sanatan Hindus in Bangladesh, the attacks on ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, temples, and Durga Puja pandals".

Sanatani Hindu community of WB must awake from their slumber & realise how fragile is our false sense of security, which may go for a toss when someone conspires to plant their holy book to malign us. Hell would break loose & we would face the savage wrath for no fault of ours. pic.twitter.com/3p6Hk9b4dz — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 23, 2021

While International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) devotees on Saturday held protests in Pune to condemn the attack on the minority community in Bangladesh.

In recent reports, many Hindu temples, Durga Puja pavilions were attacked and vandalized in Bangladesh where several people lost their lives amid the violence that erupted over alleged blasphemy at a marquee in Comilla.

Bangladesh communal attacks

Earlier on October 15, a mob of 500 people attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district where a member of the temple has succumbed to injuries after the attack. Divisional Secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, Chinmoy Krishna Das had told Republic that many people were injured in the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment. Also, Section 144 was implemented by the Bangladesh Police.

While referring to the incident, ISKCON Vice President Vrajendra Nandan Das had told Republic, " What has happened and what is happening with the Hindu devotees residing in Bangladesh is not right. This is not the first incident that was reported from the country, we have seen many such events and no action has been taken regarding the issues".

Following the attack, Hindu devotees had been protesting in Dhaka against the Bangladesh government amid fears of communal violence. In the recent past, there have been several violent attacks against Hindu temples and devotees across Bangladesh including a clash at a Durga Puja venue in Bangladesh's Habiganj district where more than 20 people were injured. Earlier Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, had assured of taking strict action against perpetrators with regard to incidents of communal violence.

(With PTI input)

(Image: @SUVENDUWB/TWITTER)