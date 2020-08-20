Swachh Survekshan 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Top Cities, Hopes Others Will Take Cue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated cities who have secured top positions in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2020 and said he hoped that other cities take inspiration and ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness.

Writing on Twitter, PM Modi said such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions. The nationwide cleanliness drive has been a pet project of the Modi government and a centrepiece of its social development policy since 2014.

Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2020

Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results

The results of the fifth edition of the central government's annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2020, were announced on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been winning the title of India's cleanest city since the last four year and the city retained the title this year as well. Gujarat's Surat was awarded the title of the 2nd cleanest city in India, followed by Navi Mumbai. Out of the 92 Ganga towns that were surveyed, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi won the title of the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga. Punjab's Jalandhar Cantt won the title of India's Cleanest Cantonment.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 results were announced in a virtual programme organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 129 top-performing cities and stated received awards from the Ministry in the virtual event named 'Swachh Mahotsav'. This event was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, and numerous other dignitaries. Puri also interacted with the Swacchata Champions of the Swachh Bharat Mission during the event.

'Swachh Survekshan', introduced by PM Modi in January 2016, is the Central government's annual cleanliness survey conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission. In this year's edition, 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards, and 92 Ganga towns across India were surveyed within 28 days.

(PTI Photo)

