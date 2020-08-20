Last Updated:

Swachh Survekshan 2020 Result Announced; Indore Awarded India's Cleanest City Title

PM Modi announced the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 on Thursday in a virtual event. Indore won the title of India's cleanest city fourth time in a row.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 result announced; Indore awarded India's cleanest city title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 on Thursday in a virtual event 'Swachh Mahotsav'. Indore bagged the tag of India's cleanest city fourth time in a row followed by Surat in the second position and Navi Mumbai in the third. Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi won the tag of the best Ganga town in the cleanliness survey conducted by the Central government.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results

The results of the fifth edition of the central government's annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been winning the title of India's cleanest city since the last 4 year and the city retained the title this year as well. Gujarat's Surat was awarded the title of the 2nd cleanest city in India by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Navi Mumbai won the title of the 3rd cleanest city in India. Out of the 92 Ganga towns that were surveyed, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi won the title of the cleanest town on the banks of river Ganga. Punjab's Jalandhar Cantt won the title of India's Cleanest Cantonment.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 results were announced in a virtual programme organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 129 top-performing cities and stated received awards from the Ministry in the virtual event named 'Swachh Mahotsav'. This event was attended by Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri and numerous other dignitaries. Hardeep Singh Puri also interacted with the Swacchata Champions of the Swachh Bharat Mission during the event.

'Swachh Survekshan' is the Central government's annual cleanliness survey conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission. This is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey, 'Swachh Survekshan' which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016. In this year's Swachh Survekshan 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns across India were surveyed within 28 days.

