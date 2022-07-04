Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Top Inspirational Quotes From Spiritual Leader

Every year, July 4 marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda who is regarded as one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India. The chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda was a philosopher who introduced ideals of 'Yoga' and 'Vedanta' to the west.

Swami Vivekananda is also known for his lecture at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893. Vivekananda delivered a landmark speech that touched on topics like universal acceptance, tolerance, and religion. The speech got him a standing ovation and the Art Institute of Chicago commemorated it with several photos and several plaques with his quotes and signature.

Inspiring Quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his 120th death anniversary

"Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached."

“Take risks in your life, If you win, you can lead! If you lose, you can guide!"

“Experience is the only teacher we have. we may talk and reason all our lives, but we shall not understand a word of truth.”

“If you think yourselves strong, strong you will be.”

“Take up one idea, make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it, Live on that idea let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

“Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others.”

"Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you,

"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

"When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state."

"Fill the brain with high thoughts, highest ideals, place them day and night before you, and out of that will come great work."

Mamata Banerjee remembers Swami Vivekananda on his 120th death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Remembering the great philosopher and social reformer, Swami Vivekananda, on his death anniversary. His valuable contribution towards building a strong India will always be our inspiration to fight for our nation. He is a true icon who will always be our guiding light."