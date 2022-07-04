Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Top Inspirational Quotes From Spiritual Leader

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Pixabay
Every year, July 4 marks the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda who is regarded as one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India. The chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda was a philosopher who introduced ideals of 'Yoga' and 'Vedanta' to the west.
Swami Vivekananda is also known for his lecture at the World Parliament of Religion in Chicago in 1893. Vivekananda delivered a landmark speech that touched on topics like universal acceptance, tolerance, and religion. The speech got him a standing ovation and the Art Institute of Chicago commemorated it with several photos and several plaques with his quotes and signature.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Remembering the great philosopher and social reformer, Swami Vivekananda, on his death anniversary. His valuable contribution towards building a strong India will always be our inspiration to fight for our nation. He is a true icon who will always be our guiding light."
His invaluable contribution towards building a strong India will always be our inspiration to fight for our nation. He is a true icon who will always be our guiding light.