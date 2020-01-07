'It's A Win For All Nirbhayas Living In The Country': Swati Maliwal Hails Death Warrant

With the Patiala House Court issuing death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal welcomed the Patiala House Court's decision and called the move to be a victory for the nation.

In her statement given to a press agency, Maliwal said, "I welcome the Honourable court's decision to hang the rapists of Nirbhaya. This is a moment of victory for the whole nation. Entire India had gathered on the streets to demand justice for Nirbhaya. I salute Nirbhaya's mother who kept fighting for justice for 7 years."

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati MaliwaI: Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country.I salute Nirbhaya's parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7yrs to punish these people? Why can't this time period be reduced? pic.twitter.com/ziS9mNxXXD — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Adding further to her statement Swati said, "With this decision, the rapists will also receive a strong message." Swati Maliwal said that she also protested against the time taken to punish rapists. She appealed to the Central government to reduce the time taken to punish rapists and hang them in 6 months.

'Every rapist should be punished'- Maliwal

The DCW Chief also took to her official Twitter handle and expressed happiness over the court's verdict. She also reiterated her demand to punish every rapist.

Maliwal's tweet roughly translates as, "22 January 2020," "This long journey of 7 years came in front of eyes. I am crying tears of happiness. Salute to the mother who has fought for so long. This is the victory of all the fearless people of this country. Now is the time to punish every rapist in the country and a strong message should be given."

"22 जनवरी 2020"



7 साल का ये लंबा सफर आंखों के सामने आ गया।

खुशी से आंखें नम हैं।



उस माँ को सलाम जिसने इतनी लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी है।

इस देश की सभी निर्भयाओं की जीत है, इस देश की जीत है। अब वक्त है देश के हर बलात्कारी को फांसी की सज़ा दी जाए और एक कड़ा संदेश दिया जाए।#Nirbhaya — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 7, 2020

Arguments in the Patiala House Court

Initially, the advocate for one of the accused- Mukesh stated that he could not file his vakalatnama in time because of his ill-health. Thereafter, Vrinda Grover, the amicus curiae in the case informed the court that the process for filing curative petitions for the convicts was underway. Later, the Public Prosecutor argued that no plea of any convict was pending with either the President or any court in the country.

Moreover, he contended that the issuance of death warrants did not imply that the convicts would be immediately hanged. He assured that 14 days’ time would be provided to the convicts to file review petitions. Thereafter, both the Public Prosecutor and the Amicus Curiae observed that the curative petition was not an option for the convicts. The judge also expressed his dismay at the delaying tactics of the counsel of Nirbhaya’s rapists. He noted that the legal remedies should be exercised within a time limit.

