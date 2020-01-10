The Debate
Swiggy Delivery Boy's Mesmerizing Paintings Leave Netizens Spellbound

General News

A post has surfaced on the internet that has amazed many Twitteratis to found a talented artist named Vishal Samjiskar who works as a delivery boy in Swiggy.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Swiggy

A post shared by a Twitter user Nikhil George about a talented artist named Vishal Samjiskar has gone viral on social media. Samjiskar is a painter and works for Swiggy as a delivery boy. Besides his profession, he paints and his talent has been lauded by netizens on social media. A lot of people including director and producer Pooja Bhatt have enquired about paintings of Samjiskar.

READ: Artist Says He Was Arrested While Painting Mural Of Firefighter Who Abused Australian PM

Paintings shared on social media

His paintings were shared by George on social media platform on January 6 and since then people have been praising him for his exceptional talent. The tweet has managed to garner more than 11000 likes and 5800 retweets. Netizens have not stopped praising the artist for his wonderful work. Samjiskar also holds an Instagram account set up by his friend to showcase his talent on the platform. The posts highlight some of his work and also include his phone number in case someone would like to get in touch with him. His Instagram bio reads, "Hello everybody, I am Vishal. I am a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion. Would love to earn my daily bread thru’ my hobby and passion".

READ: Man Attacks £20 Million Picasso Painting At Tate Modern Art Gallery In London

He resides in Mumbai with his family. He said that painting as his hobby and a mode of relaxation, as per reports. He spends his day painting and works with Swiggy part-time. He said that he is elated about George’s tweet and a lot of people are calling him about his paintings and work. 

READ: Gujarat: Vadodara Holds Painting Exhibition On Hindu Mythology

READ: This Dog's Paintings Sold For $4,000, Animal Welfare Named Him Ricasso

Published:
COMMENT
