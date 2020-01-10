Swiggy Delivery Boy's Mesmerizing Paintings Leave Netizens Spellbound

A post shared by a Twitter user Nikhil George about a talented artist named Vishal Samjiskar has gone viral on social media. Samjiskar is a painter and works for Swiggy as a delivery boy. Besides his profession, he paints and his talent has been lauded by netizens on social media. A lot of people including director and producer Pooja Bhatt have enquired about paintings of Samjiskar.

This is Vishal. He delivered my Swiggy order today. He's an artist and he is looking for work. Do let me know if you would like to get a painting/wall art commissioned. I can put you in touch with him. Do spread the word and help him out! pic.twitter.com/3HCMaYSuRx — nikhiilist (@nikhiilist) January 6, 2020

Paintings shared on social media

His paintings were shared by George on social media platform on January 6 and since then people have been praising him for his exceptional talent. The tweet has managed to garner more than 11000 likes and 5800 retweets. Netizens have not stopped praising the artist for his wonderful work. Samjiskar also holds an Instagram account set up by his friend to showcase his talent on the platform. The posts highlight some of his work and also include his phone number in case someone would like to get in touch with him. His Instagram bio reads, "Hello everybody, I am Vishal. I am a painter by profession and a delivery boy by compulsion. Would love to earn my daily bread thru’ my hobby and passion".

Yes please! 🙏 how does one connect with him? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 7, 2020

Wow!

Insanely talented people, most facing indifference, putting hard hours in mundane jobs at the cost of doing what they love the most, then such inflection points.. India has everything.



Millions of such stories among us, many dreams still developing .. amazing! — Bhanu (@bhanuvachan) January 8, 2020

He resides in Mumbai with his family. He said that painting as his hobby and a mode of relaxation, as per reports. He spends his day painting and works with Swiggy part-time. He said that he is elated about George’s tweet and a lot of people are calling him about his paintings and work.

