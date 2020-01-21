The Debate
Swiggy's 'What The Falooda' Converts Cuss Words Into Names Of Dishes, Netizens Cheer

Swiggy India has come out with a new web extension which converts cuss words into names of food items to make it easier for the customer service personnel.

Swiggy's 'What the Falooda' web extension is move towards reducing hate

Swiggy has come out with a new web extension which converts cuss words into names of food items to make it easier for customer service persons who are often targetted with swear words. Recently, Swiggy India took to Twitter to release a video to explain the concept. Watch it here:

'What the Falooda'

The extension which is named, 'What the Falooda’ replaces the profane and hurtful words in complaint system with names of food items to make it less harsh for customer service person as the other end. The move was lauded by netizens who said that it was an excellent effort to replace online hate with ‘kindness and food.’  

Read: Swiggy Wants To Create 7,000 New Jobs In Next Six Months, Expand Cloud Kitchen Operations

Read: Swiggy Says It Has 'already Started' Delivering Gaganyaan's Menu, Shares Video

Read: China: Minister Urges Authorities To Prevent African Swine Fever From Recurring

Read: 'Zomato Eats Up Uber Eats', Twitter Reacts To The Uber Eats - Zomato Merger

