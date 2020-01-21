Swiggy's 'What The Falooda' Converts Cuss Words Into Names Of Dishes, Netizens Cheer

Swiggy has come out with a new web extension which converts cuss words into names of food items to make it easier for customer service persons who are often targetted with swear words. Recently, Swiggy India took to Twitter to release a video to explain the concept. Watch it here:

Believe the world today needs less hanger and more kindness? We do, too. Which is why, we did this 👇To know more or download the extension, visit: https://t.co/1KMXHkK01L pic.twitter.com/YGcWtsvbbn — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) January 17, 2020

'What the Falooda'

The extension which is named, 'What the Falooda’ replaces the profane and hurtful words in complaint system with names of food items to make it less harsh for customer service person as the other end. The move was lauded by netizens who said that it was an excellent effort to replace online hate with ‘kindness and food.’

@swiggy_in Love the #WhatTheFalooda campaign! Brilliant thought and execution. Definitely something worth a thought for every customer who raises an issue! Mistakes happen. It's important to raise complaints, but never forget to be kind. — Ashna (@ashna_sikri) January 19, 2020

OMG! Absolutely loved the #WhatTheFalooda thought/campaign by @swiggy_in. Amazing stuff guys! We need more such initiatives to replace online hate with love/food :) — Ashmeen Arora (@ashmeenarora) January 18, 2020

Proper food for thought indeed. Cheers, sensible campaign! — Anuradha Kumar (@KAnuradha89) January 17, 2020

Love this! What a creative and fun way to encourage empathy <3 — Madhumitha Harishankar (@mharishank) January 17, 2020

Guys, take a bow! This is outstanding. Love the campaign, shows you care about the customers and employees equally and it's a great contribution to make the wild Social Media world a kinder place! I downloaded the extension and loved it. You are fruiting awesome :) — Vikram Goel (@vikramaditya09) January 17, 2020

You are just simply amazing. Your care can never be judged. #Yummy #Falooda he boss 😋😉 — DP (@ItsMeDPD) January 17, 2020

