Swiggy Says It Has 'already Started' Delivering Gaganyaan's Menu, Shares Video

General News

As soon as the Gaganyaan's menu was shared on Twitter, one user asked Swiggy how they will deliver the food, to which the company dropped a witty comment.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Swiggy

Mission Gaganyaan is India's first manned spaceflight which is scheduled for December 2021 and recently the Defence Food Research Laboratory dropped the menu for the Indian astronauts. As soon as the Gaganyaan's menu was shared on Twitter, one internet user tagged Swiggy, the food delivery company, and asked how they will deliver the food. Swiggy in a witty response tweeted that they have already started the preparation. 

READ: Chinmayi Sripaada Lashes Out At Swiggy Boy For Telling Woman To 'Put On Shawl'; Read More

The Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore recently revealed that they have prepared special food packets for astronauts taking part in India's Gaganyaan mission. According to reports, the menu will include food items including some lip-smacking south Indian delicacies such as Idli-sambhar, upma, coconut chutney and much more. The astronauts will also have a food heater and special containers which have been created to help them drink liquids in zero gravity. 

READ: Swiggy Wants To Create 7,000 New Jobs In Next Six Months, Expand Cloud Kitchen Operations

About Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan is ISRO's first crewed space mission with a deadline of 2021, set by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15. ISRO aims to send a 3-member crew to orbit and safely return to the Earth after a mission duration of up to seven days by 2021. With Gaganyaan, India can be the fourth country to send a manned mission to space after Russia (then USSR), US and China.

Before sending a crew into space, ISRO plans to send two unmanned missions into the orbit - first one in 2020 and the second one in 2021. The entire mission is estimated to approximately cost about Rs 10,000 crore. Gaganyaan was first conceptualized in 2004.

READ: Zomato Breaks The Suspense Over 'merger Talks' With Rival Swiggy, Responds To Reports

READ: Zomato, Swiggy Could Merge Ahead Of Amazon's Entry In Online Food Delivery Business

Published:
COMMENT
