Syed Kirmani Says MS Dhoni Has Accomplished Everything And Might Not Don The Indian Jersey

Syed Kirmani has said he does not reckon that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would not don the Indian jersey again as he has accomplished everything in his life. It so happened that #DhoniRetires was the top trend India on Wednesday due to which many people reckoned that MS Dhoni might have hung up his boots. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in Manchester last year.

'He has achieved all his dreams': Syed Kirmani

During a recent interview with Asianet Newsable, Kirmani went on to say that MS Dhoni would no better regarding when he needs to take a call on his retirement. He then mentioned that even though Dhoni has been quiet and not spoken on his future, the former wicket-keeper batsman reckons that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper would come back to play for India again as there is nothing left for him to achieve.

Furthermore, the 1983 World Cup winner also added from what he understands by reading reports in the media is that MSD is very keen to play the IPL and also said that this year's IPL could probably be his last one.

Meanwhile, the ex-cricketer also admitted that with all due respect to the captains who he has played under, he would put Dhoni above all this is because no other captain has had the same credentials like Mahi.

'You don't go by social media': Keshav Banerjee

Earlier, Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee during his interview with a news daily went on to say that one should not go by social media as there are many things that become ‘trends’, but end up as fake news. He then mentioned that he has no clue why people are after Dhoni because he is someone who will let everyone know when the time will come for him to take a call on his career.He then added that the veteran stumper is not the kind of person who will call up people and tell them that he is retiring because he knows how to do it.

Furthermore, Banerjee also added that when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper feels that the time has come, he will inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) , call a proper press conference and do all the things that needs to be done just like he had done by announcing his surprise retirement from red-ball cricket in December 2014.

Talking about the Jharkhand cricketer's comeback chances to the national team, Dhoni's childhood coach mentioned that one will get to see in the IPL how fit Dhoni still is and that he can play the T20 World Cup even if it is postponed or even if the showpiece event is played next year.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

