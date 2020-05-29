Ex-Pak Captain Waqar Younis' Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Vows To Never Use Social Media

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has claimed that his Twitter account was hacked on Friday morning. The Pakistani speedster added that the hacker had liked an obscene video and also informed that this was not the first time that his account was hacked. Following the incident, the former pacer has decided to quit all social media platforms and stay away from it.

Taking to Twitter, Younis released a video on Monday, bringing the incident to light. The former Pakistan skipper stated that it is a matter of great shame, regret and discomfort. He said, "I used to think that social media or Twitter is a way of interacting with people. But unfortunately, this man ruined everything."

'Not the first time'

Furthermore, he claimed that this was not the first time that his account was hacked and that his Twitter account has been hacked three or four times prior to this as well. Younis even went on to say that he does not think that this man is going to stop and hence he has decided to quit social media. "I love my family more. You will not see me on social media after today. I am sorry if this hurts anyone," Younis said in the video he posted.

Considered as one of the best fast bowlers, Waqar Younis made his international debut against West Indies in 1989 and went on to play 87 tests and 262 ODIs. Younis teamed up with Wasim Akram, leading the Pakistani bowling lineup and also making it one of the most feared one. Younis, who currently is the bowling coach of the Pakistan team, also captained the Men in Green and holds the record for the youngest Pakistan test captain.

