'Symbol Of A Selfless Karmayogi': PM Modi Pens Note As Mother Heeraben Passes Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi who was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad passed away on December 30 at the age of 100.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi who was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad passed away on December 30 at the age of 100. Penning down an emotional note for his beloved mother, the Prime Minister called her a "symbol of selfless Karmayogi".

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi said, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that the trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

The Prime Minister also recalled his visit to Gujarat where he met his mother on her 100th birthday. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she  said one thing, which(I) always remembered is- 'work with intelligence, live life with purity'." PM Modi wrote remembering her 'Ba'.

It is pertinent to mention that Heeraben was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where she was undergoing treatment. On Wednesday, PM Modi visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother and remained at the hospital for more than an hour.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to PM Modi over the loss of his mother. "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Rakshamantri said.

