Taj Hotels offer accommodation to medical staff battling COVID-19 pandemic

Medical Professionals across India are working tirelessly as the country continues to battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. As a gesture of gratitude to those working day and night, Tata group of hotels have reportedly opened the doors of their luxury hotels to accommodate medical professionals. Meanwhile, India reported 3,082 positive cases and 86 deaths from COVID-19. According to reports, five Taj Hotels under Indian Hotels Company in Maharashtra, one in Goa and one in Uttar Pradesh have offered their rooms to the doctors and nurses who are serving the COVID-19 patients.

Recently, a welcome message by one of the luxury hotels -The President was shared by MP Supriya Sule. The picture took the internet by storm and has garnered likes. The pictures have also left netizens lauding Rattan Tata and the entire Tata group for helping those battling the pandemic.

The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis.

Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions. pic.twitter.com/2Os08k5k1Y — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 3, 2020

Ratan Tata is a Living Legend @RNTata2000 💗 @TajHotels Group in Mumbai has opened their Hotels & Hearts for Frontline Warriors, The Doctors fighting #COVID2019

None like Tatas @TataCompanies 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZAHVLImktZ — Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) April 4, 2020

The TATA group also verified the imitative and released a statement which said, "During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus. These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center. We deeply value the contribution from the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as the local authorities as we navigate through this crisis.”

