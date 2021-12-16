Tajikistan FM To Visit India From Dec 18-20; New Delhi To Host Central Asian FMs: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Tajikistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin will be on an official visit to India from December 18-20. In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed that the Tajikistan official will be meeting External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on 18 December. Bagchi said that Jaishankar and Muhriddin will discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Additionally, Bagchi also informed that MEA Jaishankar will be hosting the third round of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from December 18 to 20. The meeting would include foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

During the same, the ministers from all the nations on December 19 are expected to discuss further strengthening of the relationship. MEA spokesperson said that the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries will be paying a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India looks forward to holding next 2+2 dialogue with US: MEA

Weighing in on India’s relations with the United States, Bagchi said in the briefing that New Delhi’s dialogue with Washington has been “quite intense and regular”. MEA spokesperson said that India “looks forward” to holding the next 2+2 dialogue with the United States as the details are presently being “worked out”. However, Bagchi said that a date has not been updated yet and said it won’t happen this year.

MEA to continue to provide aid with Afghanistan

Meanwhile, as humanitarian crises continue in Afghanistan, MEA spokesperson said that India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Kabul. Bagchi said, “We're committed to sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. We were in touch with Pakistan authorities on modalities of shipment of this wheat to Afghanistan through land route.”

