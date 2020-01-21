Transport Dept Fire: Tajinder Bagga Accuses AAP Of 'burning All Evidence Of Corruption'

Holding the AAP government accountable for the recent fire that broke out in Delhi Transport Department on Monday, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, claimed that the party is scared of BJP winning more than 50 seats in the Delhi Polls and is conspiring such incidents ahead of elections.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who is contesting from Hari Nagar constituency has made similar claims as Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari over the fire incident that burnt all essential documents of the Delhi Transport Department.

"BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls," Bagga told the media on Tuesday.

"Hiding evidence of corruption"

Taking to Twitter, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP government has attempted to "burn all evidence of corruption" by the Delhi government. The BJP leader further said that once BJP comes to power in Delhi, "all corrupt leaders will be put behind bars."

केजरीवाल सरकार जा रही है । दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा भ्रष्टाचार के सभी सबूतों को जलाया जा रहा है लेकिन केजरीवाल जी भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार आपके भ्रष्टाचार को ढूंढ के आप के सभी भ्रष्ट नेताओ को जेल की सलाखों के पीछे डालेगी। https://t.co/54trx37Mq7 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 20, 2020

Fire breaks out at Transport Dept; BJP smells conspiracy

A major fire at a Delhi Transport Department office on Monday gutted its state-of-the-art operational command centre and destroyed several essential documents, officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident. Latching on to the incident, the BJP accused the AAP government of being behind the blaze to "hide its failures".

"I can smell a conspiracy. It could be a conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal to hide his failures. They cannot escape by burning details of wrongdoings at the government office. Tell me why you could not buy a single bus till now, and now you burnt all the documents," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who has now joined BJP and is contesting in Delhi polls from the Model Town assembly constituency, concurred with Tiwari and alleged the that the transport department is the "most corrupt".

"A losing government is busy in erasing marks of its scams. The Transport Department has been the most corrupt departments under the Kejriwal government," Mishra tweeted in Hindi. "This desperation to burn files is the first indicator of Kejriwal's defeat in this election," he alleged.

The battle ahead of Delhi Polls

The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of 10 candidates for Delhi polls. BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is facing AAP's Princess Dhillon and Congress' Surender Sethi. Delhi Assembly elections has been scheduled on February 8. Votes will be counted on February 11.

The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last assembly polls against the ruling AAP which made a landslide victory with 67 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)