BJP's Candidate Against Kejriwal Indicative Of Delhi Polls Surrender? AAP Says '70 Seats!'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday evening said that the BJP had already surrendered the Delhi elections. The comments come after the party fielded a first-timer Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi constituency.

In a tweet on Monday evening, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that going by the list of the candidates fielded, it seemed like the party had given up on the elections.

AAP's taunts

Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal , it seems, BJP has surrendered. 70/70 pic.twitter.com/J8BQv2BHhs — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 21, 2020

Yadav is currently the party's state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and has previously been the Mandal President of the Yuva Morcha and other positions of the Yuv Morcha.

In 2015, BJP had fielded Nupur Sharma in the seat and she lost by a margin of 31,583 votes.

Both national parties - BJP and Congress, took a few days and waited for the eve of the last date of filing nomination to declare their candidates against the Chief Minister. The latter has placed Romesh Sabharwal against CM Kejriwal.

However, neither party has till now declared the name of the CM candidate against Kejriwal.

In other important developments, the BJP and the Akali Dal's alliance ended on Monday after over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that will not be contesting the polls since the BJP's stance on the controversial Act has not changed. Addressing reporters, he said, "Shiromani Akali Dal also believes that the National Register of Citizens should not be implemented. We welcomed CAA but we never demanded that any religion be excluded from this act."

Delhi will be going to polls on February 8 and the counting of the polls will take place on February 11. The AAP won 67 out of the 70 seat Assembly.

