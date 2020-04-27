COVID-19: To Restrict Interstate Movement, TN Administration Builds Walls At Andhra Border

In an attempt to restrict inter-state movement of people, Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district administration built two walls on the highway leading to Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. Chittoor district authorities have objected against the step and have also alleged that they were not consulted before building the walls. The walls, measuring three feet in width and five feet tall, was constructed at Gudiyattam village in Vellore district, which shares its border with Chittoor district’s Palamaner block.

'Unwarranted'

Speaking to a news daily, Chittoor district’s joint collector D Markandeyulu pointed out that Vellore is an important town in Tamil Nadu and several people from Andhra Pradesh visit the town. He added that obstructing the way will affect emergency transport services severely. Markandeyulu remarked that the obstruction is 'unwarranted' as there are check-posts on state borders to restrict movement.

The Vellore district collector, however, said that walls have been erected only in two places of the six borders it shares with Andhra. A Shanmuga Sundaram, Vellore's district collector also clarified and said that the walls are not a permanent structure, but are makeshift.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,885 positive cases of Coronavirus and 1,020 individuals have recovered from the infection. The state has witnessed 24 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, too, has reported a high number of cases with the current tally at 1177 cases. 235 people have recovered while 31 have died due to the virus in the state.

AP CM hints at normalcy in green zones

Soon after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has indicated that the Coronavirus lockdown in-place shall continue in the Red and Orange zones of the state even after May 3. The Chief Minister, however, added that normalcy will return to green zones of the state. Places with four or more coronavirus cases are designated as red zones, and less than four orange zones.

(with inputs from agencies)