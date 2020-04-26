Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1000, Active Cases Fall Below Recovery Rate

The state of Tamil Nadu, which once had the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases is showing some development in the last one week, and the number of recoveries has grown more than the active cases which is consoling news.

According to the Sunday data, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,885 with 64 positive cases for the day. But the number of recoveries stands at 1,020 while the number of active cases is 838 taking the recovery rate to more than 50%.

The number of deaths has increased to 24 in the state with 1 case on Sunday. The total number of persons tested is 79,586 in 41 government and private testing centers.

Chennai leads COVID-19 cases

The state's capital Chennai stands with the most number of positive cases with 523 cases with 28 cases in one day, followed by Coimbatore with 141 cases. Around 30 out of 38 districts in the state are still in the red zone while seven are in orange and one in green and one with zero cases.

The city of Chennai has more than 150 hotspots having the highest number of positive cases. However, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a total shutdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai district and with three days shut down in Salem and Thirupur districts to control the violations and vehicular movement. At this point, the state government still maintains that there is no community transmission in the state as of now and testing will increase in Chennai, especially from the containment zones of the state's capital.

