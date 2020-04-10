Tamil Nadu & Punjab Mull Extending Lockdown Post-April 14 Ahead Of PM Modi's CM Conference

With just a few days left for the national shut down to come to an end, both Tamil Nadu and Punjab governments, on Friday, are mulling an extension of lockdown, as per sources. Apart from these two states - Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi are major states also mulling extending the lockdown. Currently, India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) is at 6412 - with Tamil Nadu reporting 834 cases and Punjab reporting 101 cases.

Punjab & Tamil Nadu mull extension

Sources report that CM Captain Amarinder Singh has already asked a high-powered committee to plan for an exit strategy on lockdown, but is seriously contemplating the extension of lockdown. Tamilnadu, on the other hand already has a medical expert committee that has recommended extension of lockdown by 2 months. While the Centre has maintained that it has not decided on extension, the Prime Minister is scheduled to speak with all CMs on Saturday prior to the end of national lockdown.

Markaz & Tamil Nadu - Punjab

The Nizamuddin Markaz event which almost amounts to 30% of India's COVID-19 tally has majorly contributed to both states COVID-19 tally. With Tamil Nadu having 1100 Markaz attendees, it has tracked down all cases and quarantined their contacts. Punjab, on the other hand, is yet to track several attendees who are in hiding. Apart from Markaz woes, Punjab is also tracing 64,000 NRIs who have come back to India in the past 4-5 months.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 5709 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 503 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1364. 199 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. With the rise in the number of cases, the Centre and several states are mulling extending lockdown.

