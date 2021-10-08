Tamil Nadu BJP Urges DMK Govt To Lift Restrictions On Temple Worship 'in 10 Days'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu on Thursday held demonstrations across the state seeking the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led state government to take prompt steps to lift curbs on weekend worship at temples across the state.

President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, K Annamalai directed the MK Stalin-led government to take immediate steps to open the gates of temples on all the days of the week. The leader asked the state government to remove restrictions on weekend worship at temples across the state within 10 days.

Temples in the state are currently open for devotees 4 days a week but closed for 3 days to check the spread of the lethal COVID during the festive season.

TN BJP President Annamalai warns DMK govt of facing 'backlashes'

BJP leader Annamalai warned the DMK government of facing backlashes from the general public if it tries to 'impose its ideologies' on the people of the state.

"We are giving 10 days to the government to change its mind, or else we do not have an option other than to hit the streets in a massive way. Using the bogey of Coronavirus to push their false ideology will be opposed by the BJP tooth and nail, Annamalai said.

"Do not test people's patience, their faith in god. If the demand is not met, then there will be massive protests by the people," he warned.

The BJP senior leader said that there was "no logic" in keeping the temples closed for three days during the weekend citing the COVID pandemic at a time when the government had allowed cinema halls and Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops to re-open.

"Govt's decision has denied the rights of the people to visit temple"

"The DMK government said it would rigidly follow the Centre's advisory and take independent decisions. But the decision to keep the temples closed citing COVID has denied the rights of the people to visit temples to worship the gods," Annamalai said.

"When TASMAC outlets, theatres, and other commercial centers are open, why this approach to temples? Is this their way of bringing their "no god ideology" into our personal space?" Annamalai asked.

DMK reminds BJP to be aware of COVID

"The decision has been taken as per the Centre's advisory. Devotees are not allowed to enter temples on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, regular pujas are performed by the priests during those days," State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said to media persons after being asked about his call on the BJP's demand.

"They should understand that restrictions were enforced to prevent the loss of human lives. They should be aware of the seriousness of the issue, " Babu added.

"Chief Minister Stalin will take steps to ensure that the temples are open all through the week once the threat of the pandemic recedes," Babu said.

Annamalai further lashed out at the government for its policies and said,

"The DMK government's attempt to impose its ideology on the people was evident when it banned the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. Not only Hindus, but even Muslims and Christians who have participated in the protest also want all religious places of worship to be re-opened."

Meanwhile, nearly 200 workers of the BJP's All India Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan demonstrated near the Thandu Mariamman temple. Saffron party workers also held protests in other parts of the state.

Inputs: PTI

Image: PTI/APKSEKARBABU-TWITTER