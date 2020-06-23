Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami Tests Negative For COVID-19 As Cases Near 60,000-mark

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday confirmed that Chief Minister E Palaniswami has tested negative for COVID-19. The state health minister stated that the government is showing all the data to the public. The number of cases in Tamil Nadu has been soaring with the total tally now reaching 59,377.

'Lockdown without relaxations'

CM Palaniswami has described the lockdown with relaxations in Chennai as a 'speed breaker' for the spread of the virus. He added that the curbs were being used to further augment the detection of COVID-19 cases in Chennai by conducting more door to door surveys and fever camps. The 12-day lockdown, which came into effect on Friday, is being implemented in parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur. Only essential services are allowed and vegetable shops and groceries can function only from 6 am to 2 pm.

Madurai under complete lockdown

Tackling the rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday imposed total lockdown in certain parts of the Madurai district from June 24 to June 30, as per sources. The lockdown will be imposed in the jurisdiction of Madurai corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madura East, Madurai West, and Thirupparankundram, add sources.

Chennai's micro-containment

Reports state that the state government has started an intensive containment and control strategy at the micro-level in six high-risk zones of Chennai. Except for Tirupur, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Karur, Kanniyakumari, and Erode, all 28 districts in the state have reported a rise in Coronavirus cases. Nearly 9 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

(with inputs from ANI)