Tamil Nadu CM Meets Guv; Thanks Him For Giving Assent To The 7.5% Reservation Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and thanked him for giving assent to the 7.5% reservation bill for medical students. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent to a bill envisaging 7.5 percent reservation in undergraduate medical courses to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

An official press release apprised about the Governor's assent and also stated Purohit sought legal opinion from the Solicitor General of India on September 26 and it was received on October 29.

Opposition hails the decision

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have welcomed the assent given by Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in UG medical course admission.

On Friday, DMK president MK Stalin thanked the Governor in a statement and said that the protest conducted by his party and requests put forth by judges of the Madras High Court had led to the Governor changing his mind.

Additionally, PMK founder S Ramadoss lauded the decision saying it was a victory for the people of the State. He also urged the government to quickly begin the admission.

The governor's nod came a day after the AIADMK government took the executive route and issued an order for implementing the quota from the current 2020-21 academic year itself, amid pressure from political parties for its immediate enforcement.

The development saw both the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK, which last week staged a protest for immediate assent, seeking to claim credit for the governor's approval. The TN Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of the Government Schools Bill 2020 was passed by the assembly last month and sent to the governor.

