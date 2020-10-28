SFI stages protest at Chennai's Raj Bhavan, demands approval of Reservation Bill

Student Federation of India (SFI) cadres staged a protest near Chennai's Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. They demanded the approval of the 7.5% reservation bill which provides medical seats for the students of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a bill allowing 7.5% reservation in undergraduate medical colleges to students who have studied in government schools from 6th grade to 12th & have cleared the NEET exam. The bill was sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for assent, which remained pending.

Tamil Nadu: Student Federation of India (SFI) cadres protest near Raj Bhavan in Chennai, demanding approval of 7.5% reservation in medical seats for the students of the state. pic.twitter.com/YxS3IEJfrD — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

VCK MP seeks removal of TN Governor

Writing to President Ram Nath Kovind, VCK MP Thol Thirumavalan sought the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit while blaming him for triggering a 'constitutional crisis'. In a letter dated October 21, he urged the President to recall Governor Purohit as the legislation for providing horizontal reservation to government school students in medical education was passed unanimously in the Tamil Nadu assembly and that it was well within the constitutional provision. Thirumavalan accused the Tamil Nadu Governor of creating an obstacle for the students who had already cleared the NEET exam. Citing the SC & Madras HC verdicts from earlier in 2020 that upheld the power of the state government to pass laws providing quota within quota, he said the delay in assent to the reservation bill had jeopardized the admission process.

DMK Chief on Reservation Bill

DMK chief MK Stalin had announced that the party would protest in front of Governor Banwari Lal Purohit's house on October 24 over the delay in giving his assent to the reservation bill. Stalin also accused AIADMK of not applying pressure on the Governor and said that the EPS-led government was attempting to betray the people of Tamil Nadu. This came just days after the DMK chief said that the party was ready to collaborate with the AIADMK government in order to protest in favour of the 7.5% quota in medical seats.

MK Stalin had also written to the Governor seeking his assent to the reservation bill 'without further delay' as it would benefit the students in this academic year itself. In response to the letter, the Tamil Nadu Governor asked for 3-4 weeks time to make a decision with regards to bill citing the need to examine the matter from all angles.

(With inputs from ANI)