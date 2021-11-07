Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Directs NDRF Teams To Speed Up Relief Ops In Chennai Amid Heavy Rains

With the heavy rains lashing Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, a flood alert has been issued in several districts on Sunday. Instructing the disaster management team to rescue people and livestock in affected regions, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin directed the NDRF and state officials to provide shelter and emergency arrangements in 11 affected districts quickly. The DMK CM Stalin also instructed all the MLAs and MPs to get involved in the rehabilitation work along with the forces to assist the people in low lying areas, where the water level is continuously rising as the capital witnesses unabated rainfall.

The directions from the CM come in as Chennai, along with 11 districts, get heavily affected due to 20 cm and above rainfall lashing the city. DMK CM further informed that around 160 relief camps have been set up in Chennai, and 44 have been opened so far. Over 50,000 food packets were distributed in the city on Sunday, November 7. The state government has also announced holidays for educational institutions around Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur districts for the next two days, given the emerging situation. He further apprised, two NDRF teams have been deployed in Madurai and one each in Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur for relief and rescue work.

People in the state who have travelled to their native villages or states for Diwali have been asked by the Chief Minister to avoid coming back to Chennai for the next 2-3 days, given heavy rainfall.

Heavy Rains batter Chennai

Chennai reported waterlogging early on Sunday morning as the city experienced heavy overnight rains. Heavy rain poured down on Chennai on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted further heavy rains during the next few hours as well. Waterlogging was reported in areas including Koratur, Perambur, Porur, Kodambakkam, T Nagar, Guindy and Perungudi.

As many as four NDRF teams were deployed to assist in rescue operations across the city in case there’s an emergency. As per the reports, one team was sent to both Chengalpet and Tiruvallur, and the remaining two teams were deployed in the Madurai region to conduct rescue operations. The residents of Chennai posted the videos on their social media to along with several pictures of the nearby areas.

Image: ANI