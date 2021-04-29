Tamil Nadu Extends Weekend Lockdown & Night Curfew Until Further Orders Amid COVID Crisis

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday extended the night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays along with certain restrictions to contain COVID-19 until further orders. For instance, the night curfew shall remain in force from 10 pm to 4 am. The movement of officials and party functionaries in connection with the counting of votes for the TN Assembly election and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-election on May 2 is exempted from the restrictions imposed on Sundays. Currently, there are 1,10,308 active novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu while 10,06,033 patients have been discharged and 13,826 deaths have been reported.

Here are COVID-19 curbs in TN: