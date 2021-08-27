Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Assigned Additional Charge Of Punjab, Chandigarh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday assigned the additional charge of Governor of Punjab to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The President has also appointed Governor Purohit as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The development comes ahead of the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Governor Purohit to supersede Punjab Gov

Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit will be succeeding Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore who was not only the Governor of Punjab but also the Administrator of Chandigarh. Governor Purohit's induction to the posts will come into force from the date he takes charge of the office and will continue till regular settlements are made.

Purohit assigned additional charges of Punjab, Chandigarh

A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhawan read, "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab until regular arrangements are made." "The President of India has also been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit to be the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as Governor of Punjab," the statement added.

Banwarilal Purohit, aged 81 is an Indian politician had been appointed as the 14th Governor of Tamil Nadu on October 6, 2017, succeeding C. Vidyasagar Rao. Purohit is now being given the additional charge of the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. He was also appointed as the Governor of Assam by the President of India on August 17 2016. He had been an active Member of Parliament from the Nagpur (Lok Sabha constituency) three times, twice as an Indian National Congress member, once as a BJP member.

On the other hand, preceding Governor of Punjab, VP Singh Badnore had on August 22, 2016, took over duties as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh. Badnore had been serving as the 28th Governor of Punjab. He represented the Bhilwara constituency of Rajasthan and was also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 1999–2009.

