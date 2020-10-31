Tamil Nadu Govt Extends COVID Lockdown Till Nov 30; Schools, Cinemas Allowed To Reopen

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami has extended the lockdown in the state till November 30. Although the lockdown has been extended, all educational institutions have been allowed to function from November 16 onwards. However, schools will only open from students between class 9 - 12.

The state government has allowed cinema halls to operate with 50% capacity from November 10 onwards. Moreover, public gatherings have been allowed with not more than 100 people from November 16.

Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges and movie theatres to resume work from November:Govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2020

Govt offices to revert to 5-day weeks

All government offices in Tamil Nadu would revert to a five-day workweek with effect from January 1, 2021, the state government said on Saturday. A government order dated May 15, 2020, had ordered all its offices to function with 50 per cent strength for six days a week in view of the pandemic. Subsequently, they were allowed to function with full strength from September 1.

Shops allowed to function till 10 pm

Easing the COVID-induced curbs, CM Palaniswami lifted the existing restrictions on shops, restaurants and commercial complexes in the state, allowing them to remain open till 10 pm with the festive season nearing. "Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others could function up to 10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Palaniswami," said in an official release on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases in TN

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 2,608 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,22,011 while 38 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,091. The state capital logged 723 fresh infections and neighbouring districts of Chengelpet and Tiruvallur, 158 and 149 respectively, a health department bulletin said. The case tally of 7.22 lakh plus infections includes the state capital's 1,99,173.

With 3,924 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, 6,87,388 people have got cured till date and active cases stood at 23,532. As many as 77,356 samples were tested and cumulatively, 98,85,443 specimens have undergone RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction)scrutiny in 202 COVID labs of the state.

