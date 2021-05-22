Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown For Another Week From May 24 With Stricter Restrictions

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended complete lockdown with no relaxations by another week, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. It will come into force from May 24, 2021 (Monday), as the previous lockdown was supposed to end on Monday. The government has allowed the shops to remain open for the weekend (May 22 & 23) so that the public is able to stock up their essentials for the full lockdown. Earlier medical experts of the state also advised Chief Minister M K Stalin to extend COVID-induced lockdown.

The lockdown Implemented in Tamil Nadu is further extended for the period of one week from 24.05.2021 without any relaxation. Only the following activities will be allowed -



Pharmacies, Veterinary Pharmacies. Milk supply, drinking water and daily newspaper distribution. — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

Only the following activities will be allowed:

Only essentials shops will remain open such as-- Pharmacies, Veterinary Pharmacies. Milk supply, drinking water and daily newspaper distribution.

Vegetables, fruits required by the general public will be provided by the Department of Horticulture in vehicles in Chennai city and in all districts in collaboration with the concerned local bodies and corporation.

News and media companies can operate as usual.

All the shops are allowed to be open today (May 22, 2021) till 9-00 pm and tomorrow (May 23, 2021) for one day only from 06.00 am to 09.00 pm.

Private and government buses will be allowed to travel today(May 22, 2021) and tomorrow (May 23, 2021).

Banks, Private offices will continue to operate in the work from home mode.

Medical Experts Recommend Extension Of Lockdown

On Saturday, Medical experts of Tamil Nadu advised CM Stalin to extend COVID-induced lockdown after a spike in daily COVID-19 cases. The recommendation from the healthcare team came after the state reported the highest daily spike in cases with more than 36,000 cases on Friday. According to the latest tally, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of COVID deaths.

Tamil Nadu may see a peak in cases by May end

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Health Department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan informed that the state may see a peak in COVID-19 cases by the end of May. Tamil Nadu, Assam and Punjab are also expected to witness the same within the next two weeks. The current lockdown in the state will end on May 24.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 11,239 new COVID cases with 24,478 recoveries and 467 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,74,629 with 14,76,761 total recoveries and 19,598 deaths.

(Image Credits: ANI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)