Tamil Nadu: Coronavirus Positive Patient Is Stable, Says Health Secretary

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday informed that one patient who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday is in a stable condition, and 330 isolation wards have been set up across the state to tackle cases of COVID-19.

"The Chief Minister conducted a detailed review meeting with all the concerned departments today. One patient has tested positive for Coronavirus. For the last 24 hours, the patient is asymptomatic and is stable. We have 330 isolation wards; we will be sprucing up all facilities soon," said Beela Rajesh.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary had announced on Sunday, that a 45-year-old man has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state and is under surveillance at a hospital.

“We are tracing contact history. Further, we are screening every person coming from outside,” said the Health Secretary in a press briefing." Beela Rajesh added, "We are fully prepared. We have procedures to contain this disease. We have 1086 patients under home surveillance."

The patient, who a resident of Kaancheeouram in Tamil Nadu, had returned from Oman and is currently undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

India's Coronavirus count rises to 43

Earlier in the day, the government revealed that positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up to 43 after new cases were reported from across India including a three-year-old child. Four new cases emerged from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu, which reported one positive case each raising the number to 43.

The 43 that have been tested for the novel Coronavirus have been found positive from the 3,003 samples that were tested in the country. Out of these 40 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The deadly coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan has killed more than 3300 people globally.

(with inputs from ANI)