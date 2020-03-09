Kerala: 3-year-old Child With Travel History To Italy Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A three-year-old child in Kerala, who had recently travelled to Italy, has been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The child has been kept in the isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College. This is the sixth new positive case in the state. In total, Kerala has reported nine cases, three earlier ones have been treated and discharged.

According to reports, the child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7. The family was kept in quarantine in a hospital where the child developed the symptoms. On Sunday, five were confirmed positive by the State Health Minister. Three of these had travelled to Italy and had come in contact with two in the Pathanamthitta district.

Kerala: One 3-year-old child who recently travelled to Italy has been tested positive for #CoronaVirus. The child has been kept in isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College pic.twitter.com/CVSD5Hn5AS — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Schools shut due to outbreak

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Pathanamthitta administration on Sunday informed that all educational institutes in Kerala district will remain closed for three days. According to reports, Pathanamthitta District Collector issued an order on March 8 that stated that all Angadwadis, schools, colleges, polytechnic colleges will remain closed from March 9 to March 11.

Pathanamthitta District Administration, Kerala: Three days holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the district. State board Class 10 examination will be held as per schedule. #CoronaVirus — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020

The order also stated that the SSLC and plus-two examinations scheduled for Tuesday in the state will not be postponed. Students showing coronavirus symptoms will, however, not be permitted to write exams, the order read. As per reports, face masks and sanitizers will be provided at the government schools by the parents-teachers association, while private school authorities will have to provide for these in their respective schools.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported at least 40 positive cases of the Coronavirus to date. Two new cases were reported one from a woman in Jammu and the three-year-old in Kerala. Earlier, three cases were reported in Kerala who have since recovered and have been discharged, four from Delhi who travelled to Italy, one from Telangana who travelled from Dubai, six in Agra, two in Ghaziabad, five new cases in Kerala, one in Tamil Nadu, one from Jammu and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

