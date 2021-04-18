Tamil Nadu Imposes Sunday Lockdown, Night Curfew, Shuts Tourist Places Amid COVID Surge

Quick links:
PTI/ANI
Clocking 10,000+ COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Tamil Nadu govt imposed Sunday lockdown and night curfew across the state from 10 PM to 4 AM. During night curfew private/public buses, auto, taxi, and private cars will not be allowed to ply. The government has also postponed the 12th board exams as the state reported 10,723 cases taking the state tally to 9,91,451 and death toll to 13,113.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting to review the COVID situation and the immunization drive across the country which is currently underway. Top officials across various ministries attended the meeting to discuss the shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen, beds, ventilators, and vaccine doses across states. To meet rising demand, Centre has sanctioned installation of 162 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in public health facilities in all states to help hospitals become self-sufficient in their requirement for medical oxygen, while also reducing the burden on the national grid for its supply of medical oxygen. Thirty-three of the 162 PSA plants have been installed -- five in Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three each in Chandigarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand; two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana; and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, it said. India, currently in the grips of a second COVID-19 wave, has 1801316 cases and 12809643 persons discharged, with 177150 fatalities.