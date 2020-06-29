Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Total Lockdown In Chennai Continues Till July 5

Following several states, Tamil Nadu government extends the existing lockdown till July 31 with a few relaxations. Moreover, the total lockdown in Chennai and several other districts will continue till July 5, as per sources. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu's medical expert committee ruled out a total lockdown across the state in spite of rising numbers.

Tamil Nadu reports highest single day spike of 3,940 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu medical panel rules out complete lockdown

"No need to impose lockdown everywhere. Areas of vulnerability should be identified and they should be closed. Public transport has increased the cases, so it should be controlled is what we've told. Public gatherings should not be allowed," said the ICMR state advisor.

Tamil Nadu medical panel rules out 'total lockdown in state' as Chennai's lockdown ends

Chennai & three districts go under lockdown

With Chennai contributing over 75% of the state's cases, the Tamil Nadu government clamped in view of a continuing surge in virus cases in Chennai and in nearby districts. Of the 3,940 cases reported on Sunday, Chennai accounted for 1,992 with the state tally rising to 82,275 cases and 1079 deaths. The Tamil Nadu government has also put total lockdown in certain parts of the Madurai district from June 24 to June 30 which include - Madurai corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madura East, Madurai West, and Thirupparankundram.

Amid the lockdown, only essential services are allowed unlike the relaxations available previously and the restrictions made a comeback in view of a continuing surge in virus cases in the city and its peripheral districts. Only some cargo trucks and vehicles related to essential services were seen and shops selling vegetables and essential commodities are allowed to be open ensuring implementation of norms including social distancing and hygiene. Drones were also being used to sensitize the public about the need to stay indoors and follow norms apart from monitoring purposes.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: CCTV before father-son's arrest shows no 'argument' with cops

Tamil Nadu COVID crisis

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported a record single day spike of nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall tally beyond 82,000 while 54 fatalities were reported. The capital city Chennai continued to report a high number of cases--as many as 1,992 infections of the 3,940 cases reported on Sunday. With government enhancing testing of samples, 32,948 specimens were tested on Sunday, taking the total to 11.10 lakh till date.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: MP Kanimozhi alleges 'pre-planned' murder, urges investigation