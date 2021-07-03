Tamil Nadu lockdown Extended, Eases Restrictions; Check What Is Permitted & What Is Banned

Quick links:
The Tamil Nadu government extended the COVID-induced lockdown for another week until 6 am on July 12. The administration, on the other hand, has eased various limits across the state, removing the previous region-by-region prohibitions. Relaxations will be uniform across Tamil Nadu from Monday, July 5, the administration stated, due to factors such as a decrease in Coronavirus infections and the state's economy.
Last Friday, the government announced a number of changes that would take effect on June 28th, including the reopening of places of worship, malls, textile showrooms, and gyms. Relaxations were, however, region-specific, with the state administration categorizing 38 districts into three groups based on the frequency of Coronavirus cases in order to ease restrictions.
Seven districts in the western region, including Coimbatore, and four in the Cauvery delta areas, including Thanjavur, had more limitations, whereas four districts, including Chennai and its three neighbouring districts, had greater relaxations. Twenty-three districts, including Ariyalur, were placed in a different category, with public transportation (bus services) resuming on June 28 in these areas and on June 21 in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The requirement for an e-pass, which was formerly enforced for reasons such as travel in 11 particular areas, has now been withdrawn.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 4,230 new Coronavirus cases and 97 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 24,88,407 and 32,818, respectively. In the last 24 hours, 1,60,810 RT-PCR samples have been tested, bringing the total number of samples evaluated to 3,31,62,714. 74 of the 97 individuals died in government hospitals, while the others died in private facilities.
